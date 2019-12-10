Sowore’s case, plot to silence Nigerians — Falana

  1. Home
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
Human rights activist, Femi Falana

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, yesterday alleged that the harassment of the convener of the #Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore, was a grand plot to silence Nigerians against criticising the Federal Government.

Falana spoke in Lagos yesterday during the launch of the second edition of a compendium on high profile corruption cases organized by the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) to mark the World Anti-corruption Day.

He said he was considering several legal actions following the re-arrest of his client, Sowore, by the Department of State Services.

He said Sowore became the target of attack because of his status as a publisher of a widely accepted online medium.

