Sowore’s arrest: Rights groups slam FG, demand immediate release

Prominent Civil Rights Groups on Saturday berated the Federal Government for the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of the online medium, Sahara reporters ahead of the planned “Revolution” rally he and some other people are planning to stage on Monday, August 5.

In separate statements made available to Daily Trust on Sunday in Lagos, the groups faulted officers of the State Security Service (SSS) who were reported to have stormed Sowore’s residence in Lagos and arrested him at about 1am on Saturday.

The Centre for Change being led by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin described Sowore’s arrest as part of the “fledging culture of intolerance that may be gripping the country.”

“Except he has committed any other offence that we are not aware of, calling a protest cannot be a crime under any law to warrant anticipatory arrest as has been done. We demand immediate release of the activist whom we declare a prisoner of conscience for every minute he is held. We advise the government to temper its mood as this is a democracy and not military rule,” a part of the statement read.

Similarly, the Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG) described Sowore’s arrest as a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s “increasing intolerance for criticism and opposition; and his blatant disregard for the rule of law.”

