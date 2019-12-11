Sowore: Reps probe alleged court invasion by DSS

  1. Home
By Balarabe Alkassim   Published Date
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the alleged invasion of an Abuja Federal High Court premises by the Department of State Services to re-arrest the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement,  Omoloye Sowore. This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu

Elumelu alleged that the DSS action was an attempt to muscle the judiciary.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila referred the matter to relevant committees to investigate and report back within two weeks.

 

