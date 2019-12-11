Sowore: Reps probe alleged court invasion by DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the alleged invasion of an Abuja Federal High Court premises by the Department of State Services to re-arrest the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoloye Sowore. This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu

Elumelu alleged that the DSS action was an attempt to muscle the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila referred the matter to relevant committees to investigate and report back within two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App