Sowore planned court drama to embarrass Nigeria — Coalition

A coalition of civil society organisations has alleged that the co-convener of  #Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore, staged the drama at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to embarrass Nigeria before the global community.

At a peaceful demonstration in Abuja yesterday,  the convener of Guidance for Democracy Initiative, Prince Danesi Momoh, urged the Directorate of State Security urged the DSS and the police to arrest and prosecute those involved in the drama.

He asked them not to compromise internal security in the face of “cheap blackmail.”

