Sowore: FG investigates alleged court invasion by DSS

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the reported invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by men of the Department of State Service.

Operatives of the DSS had reportedly invaded the court on December 6 in their bid to rearrest the convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore. The incident had caused confusion in the court which resulted in the judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, to hurriedly retreat to her chambers.

Malami spoke to reporters yesterday on the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, after paying a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho.

He, however, noted that his visit to the Chief Judge was not over Sowore’s case, but to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“(Sowore’s case) is not the only case that the federal government is involved. We have multiple cases and more serious cases than that of Sowore pending. Generally, the case of Sowore is certainly not an exception. So, I cannot be here for an exclusive case,” he said.

Asked if he was not appalled by the DSS’ conduct, Malami said: “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us. But then, I can never be pre-emptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness.”

