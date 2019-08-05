Sowore crossed the line, threatened public safety – DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Service yesterday explained that it arrested publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore, for crossing the line and threatening public safety.

It accused Sowore of working with some persons outside Nigeria to cause disaffection chaos and anarchy in the country.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, told journalists in Abuja that the service, as a responsible security organization, acted over the call for revolution in Nigeria.

“Primarily revolution means a revolt, an insurrection, it means insurgency, it means the forceful takeover of government, and Nigeria operates a democratic system.

“Whether we arrested Sowore or not, the answer is in the affirmative, yes he is with us, and why is he with us?, he has crossed the line, he has threatened public safety.”

“Sowore has as a matter of fact threatened the peaceful co-existence and social harmony of Nigeria, there is apprehension, there is anxiety, citizens and residents are worried as to what will happen next.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure law-abiding Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, and citizens of the world, that come tomorrow (today) 5th August 2019, there will be absolute peace in Nigeria, nothing will happen.

“There won’t be any revolution, the government that has been elected democratically will be in place, there will not be any forceful takeover of government and the DSS will not stand idly by and watch self serving people take laws into their hands.”

He said the DSS would do all within the law to discharge its responsibility and ensure that there is peace in Nigeria.

He said: “One of the highlights of democracy is periodic elections, if any person, who had contested in an election, did not succeed; all you need do is to go back, rework your system and strategy and wait for another election.”

He called on Nigerians to disregard the threat of revolution and support the state, urging them to go about their normal businesses.

He said: “Nigeria we all are aware is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one, Nigeria is respected in the committee of nations and Nigeria is not just the giant of Africa but the pride of Africa.

“So the DSS would not just sit back and watch someone with his group of cohorts rise and threaten, the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.”

