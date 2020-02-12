Sowore: Court fines FG N200,00 for delayed service 

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded N200,000 fine against the federal government over delayed service of amended charges to parties in the trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and another.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Wednesday ruled that the prosecuting team from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation had sufficient time since the last adjournment to serve the fresh charges.

The federal government on Wednesday brought a fresh two count charge bordering on reasonable felony against Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate, African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, was on August 3, 2019 arrested in Lagos by the Department of State Services (DSS) over calls for nationwide protest against alleged bad governance.

