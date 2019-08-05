Sowore committed no crime – NCP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State chapter of the National Conscience Party yesterday condemned the arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last elections.

It demanded his unconditional release, saying he committed no crime.

The spokesman of the party, Bayo Ogunleye, in a statement, alleged President Muhammad Buhari’s administration had shown intolerance to democratic ethos and rule of law as well as disdain to fundamental human rights of Nigerians as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He stated: “We would like to ask the government,what have they done to stem the tide of insecurity in the country where Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnapping, banditry and other socioeconomic vices which have taken over the entire landscape with its attendant loss of millions of lives and properties without no solution in sight which should be of great concern to our leaders but are busy chasing shadows by going after protesters who are about to exercise their constitutional rights.

“In view of the aforesaid, we hereby demand for unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore who has committed no crime but trying to rouse the consciousness of the government to be alive to its responsibilities of good governance but which drift towards inconsequential issues that bears no direct impact on the citizenry.”

