Southwest Muslims demand reopening of Mosques ahead Eid prayer

Leaders of Muslims in South West, Edo and Delta States on Thursday asked governors to reopen Mosques ahead of Eid – el – fitri celebration.

The Wakeelu Muslims of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Iskeel Awwal made the demand while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Awwal, who double as coordinator for Leagues of Imams and Alfas in the eight states, noted that the ban on religious gathering has denied Muslims benefits of congregational prayers, listening to Tafsir among others during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He maintained that the mosque has spiritual solution to whatever problems the world is facing.

According to him, the reopening of Mosques and the Churches would make religious believers beg God for his mercies against the pandemic.

He said, “We appeal to all our governors to allow Muslims hold the coming Eid prayer at their respective prayer grounds in the states. We are begging them and appealing to them.

“I am not the only one, I am the ambassador for all the leagues of Imam and Alfas in Yorubaland. Anything I say, I am saying it on behalf of the League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest, Edo and Delta.

“We have not contacted any governors, but we are appealing to all governors to meet together to give us chance to reopen mosque and church so as to pray for our land.

“As the Wakeelu Muslims , I know that mosque which is the house of Allah has the solution for whatever problems either spiritual or physical .

“The Governors, if they could reopen the mosques , we will all beg Allah for His mercies against the pandemic and He will heal our land.”

He, however, urged the Muslims to adhere strictly to all the safety measures by wearing face masks, washing of hands with hand sanitizer and keeping physical distancing, if the government eventually reopen worship centres.

