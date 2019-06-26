Southwest govs resolve to tackle insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest governors have resolved to tackle the challenges of insecurity in their territories irrespective of their political affiliations.

They reached the resolution at a security summit held at the University College Hospital, (UCH), yesterday.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said no sacrifice was too much for the governors in the region to protect their people.

He said: “This meeting has become exigent considering the spate of insecurity in the country. The anxiety of our people is palpable. The growing fear among the populace makes nonsense of any plans conceived for the development of our God-given space.”

“It is my fervent hope that this engagement will not be limited to the current challenge which threatens to wreck our collective peace. I look forward to future interactions on matters as important and affective as this one which compels this assembly.

“We should extend the possibility of cooperation on other socio-economic fronts. Our people stand to benefit from our resolve to ensure that they remain at the centre of all permutations and considerations,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the summit, the chairman of the Southwest chapter of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Rearers’ Association of Nigeria and Seriki Fulani Hausawa in Abeokuta Ogun State, Alhaji Muhammed Kabir Labaran, said Fulani were more affected by banditry and kidnapping more than other Nigerians.

He said people often accused Fulani of carrying out attacks because they reside in wild forests where criminals run to.

According to him, “It is easy to indict them (Fulani) because when perpetrators of the crime run to the wild areas and security agencies search the wild areas, they will definitely find innocent Fulani there. As a result of that, it is easy to indict them. But it is time for us to vomit what we have inside us and tell the truth. We will tell people how we are affected as well.

“We are affected the way other Nigerians are affected. In fact, we are more affected than other Nigerians. They kidnap our people as well, they rape them, chase and even kill them, including our children. I am happy to be part of this because it will bring out more facts about the issues of insecurity so that we can work in harmony.”

