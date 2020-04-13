Southern Kaduna crisis not against one group, tribe – Kaduna govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government says the prolonged crisis in Southern Kaduna is not against one group or tribe but rather being engineered by enemies of togetherness.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said this on Saturday during a familiarization visit by commander of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonko to sector 7 headquarters, in Jama’a Local Government Area of the state.

According to Aruwan, “All parties involved in the crisis are to be blamed and all criminals must be treated as criminals without recourse to religion or tribe. It is a well-known fact that the crisis has generated anxiety and fear among the good people Southern Kaduna.

“Criminals always hide under the banner of religion and tribe to achieve their surreptitious objectives. They are threat to our togetherness and progress. The state government will not compromise or negotiate with bandits or cattle rustlers,” he added.

The OPSH commander Major General Chukwuemeka Okonko in his response vowed to improve on the security of the area, adding that all hands must be on deck to fight all forms of criminal conducts.

