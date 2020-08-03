Southern Kaduna: CAN seeks more action as CP deploys additional troops

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has called for an end to the killings in the southern part of the state, saying “enough is enough.”

The religious body also wondered how the attackers were able to penetrate and cause havoc on innocent citizens that were under 24-hour curfew and could not be apprehended by the security agencies deployed to enforce the curfew.

The state CAN chairman, Reverend, John Joseph Hayab, made the comment while addressing members in a prayer session organised by the association in Kaduna for restoration of peace in Southern Kaduna.

He said the church would continue to gather every Sunday to cry unto God for His divine intervention against the killing of the people of Southern Kaduna.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led government must carry everybody along while discharging their constitutional responsibilities to protect the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“How on earth can somebody justify the rationale behind the killings of the people of Kajuru during the COVID-19 lockdown, the recent killings of the people in Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and other local government areas in Southern Kaduna with 24-hour curfew imposed on them? Yet the killers had a field day killing people at will without any of the killers being arrested by the security agencies,” he lamented.

“Those in authority are manipulating our teaching that said when one is stabbed on one cheek; he or she should turn the other. They have slapped all our cheeks and l think enough is enough. Our leaders should stop abusing the Christian teaching, they should stop using it to cause havoc,” he said

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Umar Muri, has deployed more policemen to the southern part of the state to stop the attacks.

The additional policemen were deployed to five local government areas of Kajuru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kauru and Jema’a.

The commissioner said the deployment was part of efforts towards restoring law and order in the troubled part of the state.

This followed an order by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for the police commissioner to deploy more personnel to the area in addition to the ones on ground.

Apart from Kajuru, four local government areas, including Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kauru and Jema’a have been under persistent attacks recently, forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities.

