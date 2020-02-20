Southern Kaduna and tale of illegal artisans, miners

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘county’ southern Kaduna region, has always been described as the microcosm of Nigeria due to it multi ferrous nature, in all ramification. It has been a conglomerate of closely linked tribes with a long singular source of origin. With over fifty (50) tribes and many dialects, its diversity is well pronounced and well defined.

It makes up over ninety percent (90%) of the fifty-seven (57) languages eminent in Kaduna state, 60% of tribes of the seven States of the North West, about ten percent (10%) of the entire languages in Nigeria after Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa which have more languages.

Some of the indigenous tribes found within Southern Kaduna ethnic group include; Kaninko, Kamanton, Ikulu, Jaba(ham), Koro, Kumana, Sambang, Yeskwa, Kagoma, Ninzon, Numana, Kachichere, Atyap, Marwa, Attakar, Kagoro, Bajju, Kahugu, Surubu, Piti, Kono, Gwandara, Tari, Kadara, Fantsuam, Sanga, Kinigu, Amawa, Kenyi, Ruruma, Kaibi, Kiwolo, Kurama, Binawa and Chawai.

The uniqueness of the glamorous southern Kaduna people tribes, I guess has since been crestfallen since the deluge of political disintegration that flooded the region which in turn weakened the unifying factor of the people; similar culture. Now, what is the crux of the matter? Some years ago, Prof. Leslie Obiora the then Minister of solid minerals during President Olusegun Obasanjo, compiled the list of 74 minerals in Nigeria and declared about 34 as minable to commercial scale. Southern Kaduna, of Kaduna State has over 30 minerals with over fifty percent (50%) of them minable. The region is currently being raped of some of the aforementioned mineral resources by ‘artisans and illegal miners.’

The mineral endowment embedded within the geology of Southern Kaduna is quite enormous. First the metallic minerals which are wide spread in the region. Some of the metallic minerals found include; Cassiterite (ore of tin) Iron ore, rutile, tantalite, Coloumbite. They are found in areas located along the plateau geological axis of the Younger granite. This include Angwan Ayuba, Kagoro, Kudaru e.t.c.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Another group of minerals found within this region is the non – metallic minerals. Examples of such minerals are Talc, Muscovite, clay, e.t.c.

Talc occurs in Zonkwa region; Muscovite in Chikun local government area; Clay in Maraban Rido. Other rock minerals found in Southern Kaduna are the precious/semi precious stones popularly known as “Gemstones”. They are useful especially when polished and can be used in making of jewelries and also Ornamentals. Topaz, Emerald, Tourmaline Garnet Amethyst are good examples of such minerals found in this region.

Topaz has its occurrence in Sanga LGA, Jaba, Kachia LGA,, Rishua, Attakar and Kwoi. Garnet occurs in Jama’a area while Amethyst in Kaura, Sambang, Jaba, Kagoma.Finally Zircon has its presence in Antang, Jaba, LGA and Gidan Waya.

On its agricultural and climatic standing, the region’s soil is moderately fertile and, in some parts, rich in nutrients. The area is well drained as it juxtaposed the country’s major watershed which is the Jos Massif. This makes it ecosystem well watered and the area to have the desired average raining season. This allows it to have virtually all type of crops planted in Nigeria to grow there. The vegetation too is attractive, as it appears mid way between the extreme ‘south’ and ‘north’ vegetation of Nigeria.

It is therefore important to note that, the region has not only mineral resources but also very qualitative human resources that are considered to be amongst the finest in the country. There won’t be any need to begin to project names as a prove to this statement, because it is a glaring fact. However, what has been the problem is the in ability of these so fortunate excellent minds which are the elite to bring out a viable blueprint that will take advantage of these huge reservoirs of untapped human and natural resources so as to harness them for the economic emancipation of the people. This can be visualized as a kind of formidable mission which can ‘refocus the southern Kaduna man and mind.’ The remnant of people of the stalk who have the area in mind should as a matter of urgency, propel a formidable force which can ignite a movement that can redeem the true image and value of the region to avoid further deterioration.

This kind of systemic action, is the type likened to the economic summit initiated by the Southern Kaduna People Union which was tagged ‘ Poverty in the midst of plenty’ where people like the former CBN Deputy Governor Dr.Obadiah Mailafiya a southern Kaduna decent, was one of the major discussants.

That economic summit almost yielded positive result if not for the languorous attitude that ruined it in the long run.

One hope that can take the southern Kaduna people away from being a derelict of a beauty, is the recent instalment of the new executives of SOKAPU which is the national body of the Southern Kaduna people decent. The calibre of people manning the offices now, has shown clearly that, a new dawn may just emerge. It is therefore pertinent to call on the national body to look for ways of cementing the fragments that have evolved due to disunity amongst its members.

Once peace and unity are consolidated amongst its members, the policies it may bring will have a better chance of yielding results. Therefore, the opening up of the Southern Kaduna region for massive industrialization and commercialization.

Finally, this plutonic ideology is meant to ignite a new consciousness of the people of Southern Kaduna to reconsider their abandoned cultural and especially natural resources ; solid mineral and agriculture so as to recapture its “dying economy.” If only key political players like present National Assembly member, Senator Danjuma La’ah and chairmen of the different LGAs of the region can network their efforts, they will possibly yield a great result.

David Livingstone Haruna wrote from Kaduna.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App