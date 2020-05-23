South Korea grants Niger N9.7m for Covid-19 response

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Korean Government through the United Nations Habitat Programme (UN Habitat) has donated $25,000, nearly N9.7 million, to support Niger State response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair of the state’s task force on Covid-19, Ahmed Matane, has said the money would also pay for two demonstration projects to curb spread of coronavirus.

One is a smart-metered solar-powered borehole to supply water to the COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the General Hospital, Minna.

The other is to provide protective gear, face shields and hand sanitisers for frontline health workers dealing with the outbreak.

Matane, in a statement, said the Korean ambassador to Nigeria would formall open and hand over the projects to Niger once when are done.

The Niger State Urban Support Programme worked to secure the grant.

The South Korean government had earlier approved $900,000 grant to the Niger State Government for the preparation for the State Urban Policy.

