South East govs forum mobilises for rail project

The South-east governor’s forum day said that it would join forces with the North-central and North-east zones of the country to ensure the realisation of the railway project by the federal government.

The Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Sunday while briefing journalists in Abakiliki on some major decisions reached at the end of a meeting which was held via virtual.

“We discussed the east corridor railway from Port Harcourt to Benue to North central and east.

“We discovered that there is no new funding available for the programme, and we agreed to collaborate with the governors of North-central and North-east to dialogue with the president on the matter so as to see that the project comes to light,” he said.

