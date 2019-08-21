South-East Governors dare Kanu over threat against Igbo leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

South-East governors have issued a stern warning to Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed supreme leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his threats to attack them and other leaders abroad.

They noted that IPOB members were naive of their action in Germany against Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

The governors, in a statement signed by the South-East governors’ forum Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr.David Umahi, said should Kanu make his threat real, they would by all means repatriate him back to Nigeria to face the wrath of the law.

The forum further directed the IPOB supreme leader to use his acclaimed overwhelming population spread across 100 countries to fight foreign killer herdsmen rather than attacking innocent Nigerians abroad.

It would be recalled that Senator Ike Ekweremadu was, at the weekend, attacked and assaulted at Nuremberg, Germany where he was invited as keynote Speaker and special guest of honour at the occasion of annual new yam festival and convention of Ndigbo in Germany.

Daily Trust gathered that few minutes after the attack, IPOB claimed responsibility through her press statement released by its spokesperson Comrade, Emma Powerful.

This was also followed by a broadcast by Kanu through the group’s rogue radio in which he also corroborated the earlier statement and maintained that the Southeast Governors and other Igbo politicians must receive Ekweremmadu’s treatment any time they are seen in public places abroad.

The attack on Ekweremadu by IPOB had generated fears among Igbo’s political class despite its wide condemnation from all quarters.

But South-East governors described the attack by IPOB as a display of shame and ignorance.

The governors said they had noted the threats of Kanu, who they accused of fighting for his self interest.

The governors threatened to expose him if he doesn’t retrace his steps.

They however, assured the people of the region of their adequate protection against killer herdsmen.

The statement read: “South-East governors are saddened with the ugly display and dance of shame by IPOB in Germany in attacking one of the finest leaders of Ndigbo, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu. We totally condemn it as we weep for them because they never knew the implication of their naked dance in public.”

