South Africa’s Buhai leads Women’s British Open

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai carved out a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Women’s British Open on Thursday, showing flashes of the form which once marked her out as a teenage sensation.

Under her single name of Simon, Buhai represented South Africa as an amateur in the Women’s World Cup of golf.

She turned professional at 18 and almost immediately won the 2007 Catalonia Ladies Masters on the European Tour.

Since then, she has added four more titles, including last year’s South African Women’s Open, and now competes mainly on the US-based LPGA Tour.

Her major record is poor, however, with only one top 30.

But an eight-birdie round was the ideal platform for a title challenge and she ended the first round on a seven-under 65.

“I got off to a great start, lipping out for birdie at the first and then making gains at two and three,” said the 30-year-old Buhai.

“It was very solid all round and I struck the ball well all day. But there is an awful long way to go.”

