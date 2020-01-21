South Africa to partner Nigeria in tackling internal security

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African and Nigerian governments are exploring ways to work together in solving internal security problems in both countries.

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dennis Mseleku Thamsanga met with the Nigerian Minister of Police Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi in Abuja on Tuesday to fanilise their plans.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the meeting aimed at implementing the decisions reached at the 9th session of the Nigeria/South Africa bi-national Commission, the Minister of Police said Nigeria is committed to working with the government of South Africa in resolving all internal security challenges in the country.

“Nigeria is committed to meeting the bilateral agreements, particularly in the area of security and other intelligence communication.

“We should be able to agree on many areas after today’s meeting because we know the partnership will be beneficial to Nigeria,” he said.

Dingyadi, while acknowledging the misunderstanding between the countries as a result of Xenophobia attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, said “as big brothers, we have resolved our differences.”

He added that “all security issues concerning our people in South Africa have been sorted out and we will continue to work together.”

The Nigeria/South Africa relationship started in 1996 when the Nigeria/South Africa Joint Commission was established.

Issues up for discussion at the meeting included cyber crime and terrorism.

