Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi marks 30th birthday

Kechi Okwuchi is thirty today.

She is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso Airlines flight 1145 that crashed in December of 2005. She survived with major burns.

The crash claimed 107 lives of which more than half of them were her school mates.

Kechi who has long completed her education is a motivational speaker and was a finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017.

To mark her 30th birthday, she posted several photos on her verified Instagram account @KechiOfficial with the caption “30, flirty & thrivin”.

She was born on 29th October 1989.

