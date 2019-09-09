Soro, Ladan, 18 other Bauchi commissioners get portfolios

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Nura Manu Soro, Dr Ladan Salihu and 18 others who were sworn-in as Commissioners in Bauchi state have been given portfolios.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Sabiu Baba.

“Following the swearing-in of the Honourable and Members of the State Executive Council on Friday, 6th September, 2019, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkasir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved their postings to various ministries,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, Alhaji Nura Many Soro was made the Commissioner of Finance; Dr Ladan Salihu, Information and Communication Commissioner; Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde, Commissioner of Education and Professor Adamu Ahmed as Commissioner, Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim was made the Commissioner of Works and Transport; Jidauna Tula Mbami, Commissioner for Cooperatives &SMEs Development while Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa will be in charge of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Hajara Jibrin Gidado will be in charge of Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development; Turaki Mohammed Manga, Commissioner for Special Duties; Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs and Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, Ministry of Religious Affairs & Social Welfare.

Others are Modibbo U.A Ahmed, Ministry of Culture &Tourism; Sama’ila Ibn Adamu, Ministry of Agriculture &Rural Development and Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirdi, Ministry of Justice.

The rest are Honourable Hamish M. Shira, Ministry of Environment and Housing; Honourable Mohammed A. Sadiq, Ministry of Commerce & Industries; Umaru Sanda Adamu, Ministry of Water Resources and Auwal Mohammed Jatau, Ministry of Health.

