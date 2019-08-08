Sonia, Ik Ogbonna’s estranged wife announces `official’ divorce on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Morales, wife of Nollywood actor Ik Ogbonna, on Thursday announced their official separation.

Morales, who has been off social media for a while returned with a divorce letter to her husband on her instagram handle @sonialareinaa_official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are extracts from the letter:

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a hard letter to write as I am pretty sure I will cry my way through this post.

“ I know I should have said all these a long time ago, but back then but I was just weak and could not think straight.

“This was because I was busy struggling to make things right in the best possible way within and even beyond my capacities.”

“A friend of mine asked me the other day if I had written a goodbye letter to my former life, my memories, my ex.”

“When she brought the idea up, I got immediate chills and a touch of anxiety. I wonder why that is.”

“I used to have a very different life. I had a husband and a family. I had someone who lived here and I felt loved, full time. I had a future I was counting on.”

Photo: Instagram

The last time Sonia gave everyone a hint that her marriage had already packed up was when she appealed to people to stop praying for it to work. This was the missing link to the puzzle.

However, earlier in the year, IK Ogbonna had announced that he wasn’t divorced or separated from his wife.

The estranged couple got married in 2015 and have a son, Ace. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App