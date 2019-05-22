SON tasks manufacturers on standard measurement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has enjoined manufacturers and producers to adopt the use of calibration so as to ensure standard measurement of their products.

The Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, made the call during a sensitisation workshop tagged: “Calibration Services for North Central Zone”, which took place at the Ibrahim Abacha Youth Centre, Lafia.

Mr. Aboloma said, “Calibration service is one of the quality parametres used by developed countries to ensure accuracy of measurement of products. In Nigeria, these services are said to be at their lowest ebb as most manufacturers and producers are yet to adopt the use of this technology to ensure that consumers get value for their money.”

The DG who was represented by Mr. Musa George, said it would no longer be business as usual as the organisation would not waste time to penalise defaulters.

He also stressed the need for the participants to pay attention in order to improve their services, assuring that SON was implementing strategic programmes to promote consumer confidence and global competitiveness of made in Nigeria goods and services.

A resource person, Engr. Olalekan Omoniyi, sensitised stakeholders on the need to employ the use of calibration to achieve accuracy of measurement so as to meet international standards.

Similarly, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of SON, Dr. Marline Waziri, said the workshop was timely as it would be an eye opener, saying without calibration of products, international trade would be hindered.

