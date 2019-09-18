Son stabs father to death in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Police command in Kano has confirmed the arrested a 35-year-old man, Habibu Ibrahim of Asada Village, Doguwa local government area for allegedly stabbing his 80 year old father, Malam Ibrahim Salihu, to death.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident said a brother to the suspect, Yahaya Ibrahim reported at the Asada Doguwa station on 15th September 2019 that his younger brother, Habibu, had stabbed their father in the stomach at about 1:30am.

Following the receipt of the complaint, officers at the station quickly mobilized and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital where he later passed away while receiving treatment at about 6:30am of the fateful day.

Kiyawa said a postmortem examination was conducted on the deceased and his body was later released to the family for burial.

“Preliminary findings indicated that the suspect is a drug addict and carried out the heinous crime under the influence of hard drugs.

“The suspect’s relatives made us to know that Habibu has been abusing drugs and that was the issue which consequently led to the death of their father,” the spokesperson said.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department (SIID) for a more discrete investigation as soon as doctor’s report is obtained.

