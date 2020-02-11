SON shuts 13 steel firms over regulatory infractions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON’s) national steel task force has sealed 13 steel factories across the country over regulatory infractions.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Engr. Enebi Onucheyo, said that the companies located in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Abia and Edo States were shut until further notice following a nationwide market surveillance carried out by the team between last November and January this year

Enebi stated that samples of the affected steel products were obtained from the open market as well as the facilities of the companies during the surveillance exercises.

He said that given the SON classification of steel bars as life-endangering products, the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS 117:2004) provide for unique identification marks for every locally manufactured or imported steel bars for easy traceability.

According to him, the laboratory tests and analysis carried out on the samples showed that most of them failed to meet the minimum requirements for ′diameter′ and ′mass per meter′ as provided in the NIS.

He said the requirements were critical parameters in the standard for reinforcement bars for concrete.

Enebi said the clampdown on the affected companies followed earlier warnings to all the steel manufacturing companies on observed infractions with directives to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the NIS 117:2004, he said.

He also alleged that some of the companies were found to have tampered with products earlier placed on hold by SON in their facilities while an unregistered identification mark “GE” was discovered in one of the products sampled.

