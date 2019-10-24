SON reviews standards for insecticides, containers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), with support from Gongoni Company Ltd and Hua Hui Company Ltd, yesterday organised a stakeholders’ meeting to review standards for the regulation of insecticides and their containers.

At the meeting, held at Bayero University’s Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, a combined technical committee from the Chemical Technology and Mechanical Engineering departments of SON discussed with relevant stakeholders and deliberate on the review, elaboration and adoption of standards for aerosol insecticide, its container as well as mosquito coil.

In his opening remarks, Director General of SON, Osita Anthony Aboloma, represented by the Director, Standards Development, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, said the review followed a request from stakeholders for the separation of standards for household insecticide and their spray container.

He said the standard of mosquito coil would also be reviewed while that of electrolytic tinplate would be adopted at the meeting, adding that the separation would make it easier for the application, regulation and certification of the products.

“In recent times, there has been an increase in the use of the aerosol can as a packaging material both for industrial and general home use due to its safety and reliability, hence the need for a proper regulation of the sector to serve as a minimum manufacturing requirements to guide the sector,” the DG said.

He noted that adaption of relevant international standards ensured the continuous availability of the Nigerian industrial standards and enhanced market competitiveness of the products locally and internationally.

The DG charged the participants to use their knowledge, experience and competence to make valuable contributions towards achieving the goal of the meeting.

