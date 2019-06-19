SON educates stakeholders on quality assurance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has sensitised manufacturers, exporters and traders on measurement and calibrations.

Speaking at a one-day workshop organised by the SON in collaboration with Smart Butchers Ltd, the Director General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, represented by the Regional Coordinator Northwest, Alhaji Adamu Abba Bauchi, said the essence of the sensitization was to educate stakeholders, especially consumers, on the importance of calibration in quality assurance.

“Measurements and calibrations affect all aspects of life, that is why we deem it necessary to sensitize stakeholders on its importance.

Without accurate measurement, there is no way you can get quality products and services,” he said.

He added that some manufacturers, exporters as well as traders were of the habit of defrauding consumers through their non-compliance to standards of measurement. He therefore urged them to adhere to set standards of measurement, as violators would face the wrath of the law.

Earlier in his welcome address, the SON coordinator, Kano office, Alhaji Yunusa B. Muhammad, said SON under the stewardship of the DG Aboloma, was committed to spreading the gospel of standardization and quality assurance activities.

“To facilitate trade both locally and internationally, there must be an agreed-upon system of measurement. In Nigeria, SON is the body responsible for maintaining standards of measurement,” he added.

In his paper, titled “SON Metrology and Calibration Services” presented at the workshop, Engr Olalekan Omoniyi, called on the general public to ensure that they received the correct value for their money wherever measurement is been used to render services.

Participants of the workshop were drawn from stakeholders across the seven states of the region including importers, exporters, captains of industries, shippers, small and medium scale entrepreneurs as well as security agencies.

