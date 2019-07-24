SON discovers harmful mosquito coil in Kano, confiscates N35.8m worth quantity

ADVERTISEMENT

The standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has yesterday sealed off a warehouse located off Katsina road in Kano metropolis, and confiscated over a trailer load of fake and harmful mosquito coil worth about N40m.

The Director Operations, SON, Mr. Dauda Yakubu who led members of the monitoring and enforcement team on the raid exercise said the mosquito coil was imported into the country through subterranean ways without proper certification.

He described the product as harmful to human health, and therefore warned the public to stir clear from it.

He said the organization identified the warehouse stocking the consignment through intelligence gathering and immediately swung into action so as to save the lives of unsuspecting users.

He said the coil contains some chemicals that can cause lung cancer and many other deadly health issues.

Our reporter observed that all the inscriptions, including the labeling, manufacturing and expiry dates on the pack of the brand of mosquito coil was written in Chinese language, on the premise of which Mr. Yakubu deduced that the products were not meant for Nigerian market.

He said the product would be subjected to further laboratory examination after which the seized quantity would be destroyed in order not to get to the hands of unsuspecting users.

