SON confiscates substandard cables in Borno

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON) has raided and confiscated large quantity of substandard electrical cables while warning the marketers to stay away from selling fake products or face the wrath of the law.

Borno State Coordinator of SON, Mr Adam Ahmed Saleh, in an interview with our correspondent in Maiduguri on Tuesday informed that before the raid, intelligence gatherings were done to identify those behind the importation and sales of substandard products in the market.

“We recently received directives from our head office to carry out market surveillance on electrical cables.

“We immediately swung into actions which led to the recent raids and activities we had in Maiduguri. It was intelligence-driven and it yielded good results after the clamped down on some marketers.

“We mobbed up some suspected substandard cables in Maiduguri; so we stormed the popular Baban Layin district market where electrical and electronics are being sold.

“In the course of our operations, the assignment was successfully conducted and large substandard cable brands and sizes were confiscated and evacuated to our office,” he said.

He assured that action will be taken against unscrupulous businessmen step by step and sector by sector to curb thr menace of fake products in Nigerian markets.

“The effects of the substandard product is dangerous to society and lives; so we have enlightened the suppliers to watch out for products and brands.

“In the same way, we are calling on the general public to report any substandard products to offices. Collectively, we can save more lives and build a better society and get values for our money.” Saleh said.

