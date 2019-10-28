SON certifies 7 companies in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) logo to seven companies in Ogun State with a call on them to raise the bar in the production of quality products in the country.

Director General of SON Osita Aboloma presented the certificates in Sagamu, during the 5th MANCAP certificate presentation for awardees within the purview of Ogun State office II of the organisation.

Of the seven companies, two were re-certified while five others got new certificates.

In his remarks Aboloma who was represented by the Regional Coordinator, Southwest, Engineer Fred Akingbesote, expressed concern that a number of factory owners indulged in the misuse of the MANCAP logo on their products.

