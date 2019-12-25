SON certifies 12 firms on quality production

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Rivers/Bayelsa State Office in Port Harcourt has awarded 12 companies the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Certification for their compliance.

While 10 of the firms are in Rivers State, the two others in Bayelsa. The Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma commended the companies for their quality consciousness and efforts in complying with the requirements of relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards.

Aboloma encouraged them to embrace the product certification schemes to strategically position Nigerian products for export.

He said MANCAP is a mandatory certification scheme to ensure all locally manufactured products conform to the requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Institute of Export Operations & Management ( IEOM), Mr. Ofon Udofia said the SON’s MANCAP should be used as tools for industrial development and trade facilitation.

He stated that conformity assessment involves a set of processes that show that a product, service or a system meets the requirements of a standard.

He stated that if a product is certified , it gives a company a competitive edge by documenting that it meets the requirements of a standard, adding that It ensures that health, safety and environmental conditions are met.

“It reduces technical barriers to trade and opens markets by making it easier to export and import products,” he stated.

