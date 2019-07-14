SON cautions Nigerians on expired gas cylinders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has cautioned members of the public against using expired cooking gas cylinders in their homes.

The SON Coordinator in Gombe State, Malam Umar Yakubu, gave the warning in Gombe, during a workshop put together by the organisation.

He said the workshop was aimed at exposing people to the dangers inherent in the use of expired gas cylinders and also educate users on how to identify them.

According to him, a cylinder expires 15 years from the date of manufacture.

Yakubu urged members of the public to always check the expiry date on a gas cylinder before refilling to ensure safety.

“An expired gas cylinder is a time bomb, hence the need for change when it expires. Checking the expiration date before purchase will go a long way in averting accidents,” he said.

The coordinator also called on users of gas cylinders to handle properly to avoid explosion.

Speaking at the workshop, Chief of Staff to the state governor, Kabiru Usman Daka, urged residents of the state to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking instead of firewood to check deforestation.

He said the workshop is timely, considering the fact that a number of people have moved from the traditional method of cooking to the modern way.

He commended SON for creating awareness on proper usage of cooking gas cylinder and further assured the organisation of the state government’s support.

