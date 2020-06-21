SON approves 168 standards for economic activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has approved 168 new standards for publication and dissemination to various sectors of the economy in furtherance of the federal government’s economic diversification policy.

Rising from its virtual meeting chaired from Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the council also put its seal on the first ever Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) 2020 – 2022, developed by SON to identify priority areas to focus on, based on national needs assessment.

According to Dr. Sani-Gwarzo, the document is accompanied by a National Implementation Plan that gives orientation for national standardisation work within three years.

The NNSS, according to him, identified 658 standardisation projects in key priority areas classified by economic sectors as highlighted in the government’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) and other related national strategic plans.

