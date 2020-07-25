Solution to Nigeria’s challenges is in your hands, SGF tells NASS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that the solutions to various challenges confronting the nation lie with members of the National Assembly.

He disclosed this in a remark at the retreat organised by the House of Representatives on its reviewed legislative agenda in Abuja on Saturday.

He reminded the lawmakers that Nigerians were looking up to them to provide the needed legislative actions and laws that will address the socio-economic and security challenges facing the country.

“The challenges are numerous but the solutions lie in your hands and Nigerians look up to you for solutions.

“This is, therefore, the right time for the legislature to recalibrate and reposition itself on the delivery of the expected outcomes of the contract with Nigerians because the next three years will be very critical to our nation,” he said.

