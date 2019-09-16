Soludo, Rewane, others make Buhari’s economic advisory council

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The advisory council, which will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT), will be reporting directly to the President.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Monday, said the EAC would have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

Adesina added that the Chairman might, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arise.

The eight-member council, which is chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, has Dr Mohammed Sagagi as Vice-Chairman, while Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy, is the Secretary.

Members of the EAC are Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Mr Bismark Rewane.

The EAC will be advising the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

