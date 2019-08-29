Soludo, Ezekwesili to deliver lectures at Anambra summit

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, are expected to deliver lectures at the League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) summit.

The summit is slated hold on October 10, 2019 at Golden Tulip, Agulu Lake, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Prof. Soludo is expected to deliver the keynote address titled: “A First World Anambra… The Future We Want,” while Dr. Ezekwesili will speak on “Social Investments, Policies, Projects, and Programmes for First World Anambra”.

Other personality expected to speak at the event include a former Deputy Governor of CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who will speak on the topic: “Infrastructural Imperatives for a First World Anambra.”

A statement signed by the LAP summit chairman, Chike Nwegbe, and made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra on Thursday, also indicated that the third discussant, the Dean of Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Mischack Umenweke will talk on the topic: “Human Rights, Law and Order and Governance in a First World Anambra State.”

According to him, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, is expected to be the Royal Father of the Day, while Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, the Chairman of Chisco Motors Limited, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

Others expected, according to Nwegbe, are elder statesmen from the state and old Eastern Region, former governors of the state and old Eastern Region, present and former national and state assembly members, captains of industries and representatives of major market, youths and women associations from the state.

He noted that the event will provide an opportunity for the elected representatives and political leaders from the state to interact with their constituents and render accounts to the people of the state in particular and South-east zone in general.

