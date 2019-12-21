Soldiers, police conduct environmental sanitation in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has conducted sanitation and clean up exercise in the city centre of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The clean up exercise is an annual event where personnel of the OPSH would go round to certain areas to sweep and collect refuses and other disposal material around to ensure maintenance of good health condition of people in the communities.

OPSH’s commander, General Augustine Agundu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Muhammed Bello, while flagging off the exercise, told journalists that the exercise was one of the non-kinetic approaches of OPSH to restoring peace in the state.

He added that: “The essence of non-Kinetic activities is to win the hearts of people of various communities in the state. Today’s clean up is of such activities. It is a Civil/Military cooperation activities that would cumulate into the end of the year final wash up.The idea is for people to know that the security personnel are also part of them.”

Daily Trust reports that this year sanitation exercise was carried out along major roads of the city centre of Jos, starting from Enugu Road to Zololo Junction of Bauchi Road and down to Congo Russia area.

