Soldiers kill bandit, rescue 3 kidnap victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Thunder Strike have killed an armed bandit said to have been a kidnapper along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Div. Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said in a statement yesterday that the troops also rescued three villagers who were abducted from their farms in Maro village on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Acting on credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight. One bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gunshot wounds, leaving behind the victims.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has again called on the general public to report any person with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action,” he added.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App