Soldiers kill 2 attackers in Benue community

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have reportedly killed two suspected attackers on Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that some attackers on Tuesday invaded the Guma village with dangerous weapons but were repelled by the military’s special squad.

Villagers told newsmen in Makurdi that the soldiers, who engaged the attackers in a gun duel, responded to their (villagers) distress call at about 7:30pm on Tuesday and in the process killed two of the invaders.

“After the heavy exchange of gun fire, the troops dislodged the armed men, killing two and injuring one of them.

“l saw their dead bodies because the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and 20 round of ammunition,” a villager told newsmen.

The locals applauded the soldiers for prompt intervention which saved the people from the attackers.

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, refused to make comments as he insisted that our correspondent should contact the Defense Headquarters Information Department in Abuja for any confirmation about his troops’ operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any report of such incident.

