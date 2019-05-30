Soldiers invade Jigawa Hisbah command

ADVERTISEMENT

Some soldiers have allegedly invaded the Jigawa State Hisbah Command in an effort to retrieve some alcoholic drnks confiscated by the command, when it raided some beer parlours in Dutse, the state capital.

The state Hisbah commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru Garki, disclosed this on Thursday, while speaking with Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his command raided two beer parlours in the early morning of Wednesday where they carted away 70 cartons of alcoholic drinks.

He added that by 4:00pm on same day, the armed soldiers numbering seven from Operation Salama invaded the premises of their command in an attempt to forcefully retrieve the confiscated liquors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garki further explained that when he got the report of their presence in his command, he had to report the matter to the state Police Commissioner and the State Director of the Department of State Security, saying with their intervention the soldiers withdrew from their premises.

“When I called the police and the DSS, the invading armed soldiers numbering seven from Operation Salama withdrew. They did not harassed or molest anybody; nor take away from the confiscated items,” he noted.

When contacted, the state Commander of Operation Salama, 2nd Lt M. I Ikemba, refuted the allegation, saying there was never a time that he invaded their premises, “the allegation is untrue and false.”

Also when contacted, the state police Commissioner, Bala Zama Sanchi, said the military did not invade the place, saying they were at the area while on patrol.

“They did not harass anybody and they did not take anything from that place,” he assured.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App