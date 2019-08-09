Soldier kills cyclist in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

A soldier Wednesday allegedly killed a cyclist, Chimaobi Uzoukwu, at Amanze in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State for refusing to give him a N100 bribe.

Founder, Genius Eyes International Foundation For The Hopeless, Mr Paulcy Iwuala, while addressing newsmen in Owerri yesterday, urged the Chief of Army Staff to identify and prosecute the soldier.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic. We have laws governing our land. As a nongovernmental organization that caters for the welfare of the vulnerable, we therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Chief of Army Staff to quickly identify the soldier who killed the cyclist in Abia state on Wednesday.

“The cyclist was allegedly killed by the solider after he had refused to give him a N100 bribe at a checkpoint. He therefore trailed the victim to his father’s house and shot him dead in front of his mother and wife.”

“We learnt that the deceased’s wife is heavily pregnant and has three children already .Our position is that soldiers like this one who killed an innocent Nigeria for not giving him N100 bribe has no place in our armed forces. He should be arrested and prosecuted,” he alleged.

