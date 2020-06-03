Soldier, humanitarian workers abducted in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have abducted four persons including three humanitarian workers and a soldier along Monguno/Maiduguri highway, Daily Trust reports.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:30am on Tuesday in Guzamala local government area along Maiduguri highway.

State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has confirmed the abduction of its staff.

An official of SEMA, who asked not to be named, said the abducted staff works as a camp manager in Monguno town.

“Yes, we heard about the unfortunate incident on Tuesday between Monguno and Maiduguri.

“We learnt that four persons were forcefully taken by Boko Haram including our staff (SEMA), two NGO workers, and a soldier.

“We are saddened,” the SEMA source said.

SEMA Chairperson, Hajiya Ya’bawa Kolo, who confirmed the incident in an interview with our reporter, said the agency had reported the matter to security operatives.

“Yes, we have reported the matter to the police and others who are currently working on information given to them by the driver of the car, so we have put all hands on deck. I mean action and prayers for his safe return. Join us in prayer please,” she said.

Also, a staff of an International Non-Governmental Organisation, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the abduction.

When contacted, army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa told Daily Trust that he was not aware of the abduction.

