Sokoto: Youth groups move to tackle social media abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to tackle social media abuse and improper usage, an initiative has been launched tagged ‘Sokoto Facebook Connect’.

The initiative was launched in Sokoto by a coalition of youths groups towards tackling hate speech and fostering understanding among users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Organizing Chairman Dr Mansur Buhari noted improper use of social media as a concern.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He, however, said the platform was to harness potentials on Information Technology usages and social media interaction.

According to him, it was created for the good and development of the state and nation.

Also speaking, Dr Nasir Daniya, pointed out that Cybercrime laws prohibiting hate speeches and other abuses were enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

Dr Bello AlMustapha spoke ‘Facebook, a Globaltech brand that enables users to connect, Discover and Solve Problems’

He harped on the need for users to manage it properly.

Merit awards were presented to individuals and groups in Sokoto state for thier outstanding contribution to community development through social media platforms.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App