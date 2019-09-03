Sokoto: You can’t stop our activities, Shi’ites tell IGP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shi’ite group in Sokoto state have vowed to continue with their activities despite the recent proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) by the federal government.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, the leader of the group, Malam Sidi Manniru, described the alleged directive by the Inspector General of Police for the demolition of places known for Shi’ite activities and the arrest of their leaders as “empty threat”.

According to him, no amount of threat would make them renounce their movement.

“We have been subjects of persecution by succeeding governments but notwithstanding our activities continue,” he asserted.

Manniru added: “We know they are doing the bidding of the foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, America and Israel but they are bound to fail.”

“You can’t kill the movement by arresting us or demolishing our places because we don’t worship them, we only worship God and the constitution of Nigeria allows any citizen to worship whatever he wants even if it is a candle,” he said.

He, however, denied that the movement was enjoying support from the Iranian government.

