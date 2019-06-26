Sokoto: ‘What we hope to see in the next four years’ – Dange

ADVERTISEMENT

Yariman Sokoto, Dr. Mahe Dange has called on the people of the state to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal in bringing improvement in the quality of their lives.

Speaking on prevailing situation in Sokoto state, he said ”In the next four years, we hope to see a much greater Sokoto where security, tranquility, and prosperity are guaranteed”.

Though he noted challenges in the areas of security, economy, politics and social co-existence among the people of the state as enormous, he identified determination of the state government and solid support of various segments of the society as requirements to achieve desired results in tackling the challenges.

“In addition to the sincere commitment of the Governor, what is also required to achieve positive results in the governance of the state is full cooperation of the people in form of due observance of established laws and offer of prayers for the success of the state government,” he added.

He urged the state government to formulate and implement policies that would continue to bring positive changes to the lives of the people.

Dange expressed optimism that Governor Aminu Tambuwal would introduce new strategies in a bid to bring effective transformation to Sokoto state.

He prayed for durable peace, security and development in Sokoto state.

