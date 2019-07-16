Sokoto: Water Board moves to boost service delivery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State Water Board, on Tuesday, disclosed that it has created four Customer Care Centres as part of its efforts to ensure effective service delivery.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Hassan Altine Muhammad, stated that the General Manager of the board, Engineer Ahmad Moyi Tambuwal, disclosed this while addressing officials assigned to man the call centres.

He said the move was to cement the cordial relationship between water consumers and the state water board.

Tambuwal stressed the board’s commitment towards ensuring portable water supply to the people of the state metropolis and environs.

The General Manager cautioned the officials against anything capable of tarnishing the image of government and board.

He said, for an optimum result, E-WASH in collaboration with the board would soon organise a refresher training programme for them.

