Sokoto verdict strange but we won’t behave like PDP, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said the party “would not follow the PDP path” despite the fact that the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the victory of Governor Aminu Waziri of Sokoto State was “strange.”

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

“We have just lost Sokoto State governorship to PDP on account of the judgement delivered today by the Supreme Court. We should state that the judgement is completely strange to our expectation based on the facts before us.

“For the record, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwa, the current Governor of Sokoto State, is on his seat with 324 votes with over 30,000 canceled votes in the March ( governorship election. PDP does not see anything wrong in this, but it is comfortable with Mr. Emeka Ihedioha occupying the governorship seat in Imo state for seven months without meeting the constitutional requirement of 25 percent in two-third of the Local Government Councils in the state.

“Unlike PDP, we are not going to behave like spoilt brats and threatened the peace of the country over the surprising judgement of the Supreme Court on the Sokoto State seat.

“As our records show, APC has lost several seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly across the country. Many have offered real confusion as the decisions departed from our knowledge of our electoral laws. Yet, we have carried ourselves with candor and dignity even in defeat.

“It is against this backdrop that we find the reckless and insensitive actions by the PDP in reaction to the judgement of the apex court regarding Imo state very irresponsible and indeed contemptuous.

“The PDP, without any scintilla or iota of fact, has alleged bribery, inducement, coercion and collusion between the Executive arm of Government and the Judiciary. These are very weighty allegations that can completely undermine any democracy and damage our judiciary beyond repairs. It is therefore incumbent on the PDP to provide the evidence to back these senseless allegations.

“In any democracy, no one should be allowed to inflame tempers within the polity, set the nation alight with such damaging allegations thereby threatening its peaceful coexistence and retire to his own home in peace as if he has done nothing,” the statement partly read.

