Sokoto Utd rejects ‘cancellation’ of 2019/2020 football season

Sokoto United Football club have kicked against the planned cancellation of the 2019/2020 football season by the Nigerian National League Board and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A statement signed by the Technical Consultant to the Club, Mr Ismael Adedoyin, said the decision as suggested by the ” NPFL club owners” did not consider the huge investment made by the clubs in the course of the season.

He alleged that the decision was taken without involving other stakeholders, particularly, the NNL clubs.

“It will be completely out-of-place for a decision as big as cancellation of the whole season by the so-called NPFL club owners without engaging the stakeholders in the NNL and a line of compensation on their investment is agreed by the NNL board,” the statement said.

He further alleged that the Point Per Game (PPG) Principle adopted by the CLUB OWNERS was “alien” to Nigerian Football.

” If it’s good to determine the teams to represent Nigeria in the continent, they should also be good to determine the teams to be relegated in sporting fairness to the NNL Teams as was done in France where the principle was said to be originated,” it added

It would be recalled that the club had last year appointed the Chief Coach of the U-20 national team of Benin Republic, Houandinou Valera Revelino as a technical Adviser to the team.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Aminu Bala Bodibga said the new coach had signed a two-year contract with the primary objectives of building a team that will compete for promotion to the premier league.

“We will give him all the necessary support to achieve this. This is why Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal approved the increment of their allowances by 100 percent”

