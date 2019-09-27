Sokoto Utd appoint Keshi’s assistant as technical adviser

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto United have appointed a former assistant to Late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi and Chief Coach of the national U- 20 team of Benin Republic, Houandinou Valera Revelino as a technical adviser.

Valera who is conversant with Nigerian football signed a two-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Daily Trust, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Aminu Bala Bodibga said the new coach is will lead the team’s chase for promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Our ambition is to fight for promotion. If we do not gain promotion, we should at least finish among the top six and then top four next year.

“We will give him all the necessary support to achieve this. This is why Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal approved the increment of the allowances of the officials and players,” he said

The Technical Consultant to the team, Isma’il Abubakar said the new technical adviser has all it takes to lead the club to the premier league.

On his part, Revelino said with the continuous support of the state government he could lead the team to the premier league next season.

“We are not after financial gain because that will come when we started winning trophies,” he said

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App