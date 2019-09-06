Sokoto: Tribunal dismisses Shagari’s case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has dismissed a petition challenging the election of a Member of the House of Representatives, representing Yabo / Shagari Federal Constituency, Abubakar Umar Yabo

The petition was filed by Yabo’s predecessor Aminu Shagari who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 election into the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aminu Shagari, a son of former President Shehu Shagari, had alleged that the election was marred by irregularities and that Yabo did not score the majority of lawful votes cast and thus not duly elected.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

In his judgment, the tribunal chairman, Justice Peter Akhihiero, said the petitioners could not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

He noted that said the petitioners failed to lead substance and credible evidence to prove the allegations.

The judge dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Also, a tribunal presided over by Justice Yusuf Ubale has dismissed petitions challenging the elections of two members of the House of Representatives Alhaji Bala Hassan and Aliyu Shehu. both of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hassan, who represents Sokoto North/ South Federal Constituency, was dragged to the tribunal by the PDP candidate for the constituency, Abubakar Ahmad.

For his part, the PDP candidate for 2019 election into Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency of Sokoto state, Balarabe Shehu-Kakale. challenged the election of Shehu.

In aseparate judgment, Justice Ubale dismissed the petitions for failure to prove the cases beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App