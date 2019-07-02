Sokoto: Tribunal dismisses petition against Speaker as PDP withdraws suit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has dismissed a petition against the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Manya-Achida.

This follows the withdrawal of the petition by the petitioner, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Kwargaba for State Assembly seat for Wurno constituency in the 2019 election.

At the Tribunal’s sitting on Tuesday, Kwargaba’s Counsel, Yusuf Abubakar moved an application for withdrawal of the petition challenging the election of Manya-Achida.

Abubakar explained that the application for withdrawal was based on petitioner’s willing consent in line with constitutional and electoral laws provisions.

Manya-Achida’s Counsel, Bashir Jodi was not opposed to the withdrawal application but demanded N200, 000 as cost on the ground of efforts made on the processes.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Yusuf Ubale, granted the application, and ruled that the petition with number EPT/SKT/HA/016/019 had been delisted from the Tribunal.

He however, awarded N30, 000 as cost being requested by Respondent Counsel, Mr Jodi.

